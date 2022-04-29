Putin’s war claims US Embassy security guard in Kyiv

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv announced this week that a bodyguard who took leave from his embassy position died fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

“U.S. Embassy Kyiv is grieving the loss of our dear colleague Volodymyr, who took leave from his job as an Embassy bodyguard to rejoin the army and defend Ukraine,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter. “We will never forget his kind spirit, dedication, and bravery. Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends.”

The embassy did not release details surrounding the victim’s death or his full name. Fox News could not immediately reach the State Department for comment.

The announcement comes just days after the U.S. said it will look to join other nations in officially reopening its embassy operations in Ukraine.

Reports surfaced this week suggesting that Washington will gradually send its staff back into Ukraine after posting up in Poland following Putin’s invasion.

But embassy staff will set up shop in Lviv, a western city roughly two hours from the Polish border, instead of heading straight back to Ukraine’s capital.

Some lawmakers on the Hill have been pushing the administration to reopen the embassy to “symbolically affirm” Washington’s commitment to Ukraine.

Roughly 20 other nations have resumed diplomatic missions in Kyiv following Russia’s withdrawal from the capital city last month.

Russia renewed its threats on Kyiv earlier this week when it said it will not hesitate to target the city with long-range weapons if its supply lines are attacked.

“As we have warned, the Russian armed forces are ready round the clock to carry out retaliatory strikes with long-range smart weapons against decision-making centers in Kyiv,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The defense ministry added that it would have no qualms hitting Western officials who happen to be in Kyiv providing it with assistance.

“The subjects of one of the Western countries, present at the Ukrainian decision-making centers in Kyiv in the capacity of advisers, will not necessarily constitute a problem for Russia in making a decision to retaliate,” the ministry warned.

Despite U.S. reservations on reopening its embassy in Kyiv other global partners including the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Netherlands and France have all said they will resume operations in the capital.