Putin spokesman accuses US of ‘provoking’ China amid expected Pelosi trip to Taiwan

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov accused the U.S. on Tuesday of “provoking” China amid speculation that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan during her trip to the region this week.

“We can now state unequivocally, whether she makes it there or not, everything about this tour and the possible visit to Taiwan has provocative character,” Peskov told Russian reporters. “Russia has absolute solidarity with China.”

Peskov’s comments came as Pelosi touched down in Malaysia for the second leg of her Asian tour after first visiting Singapore.

Pelosi’s office has not confirmed whether she will be traveling to Taiwan, though the Biden administration made clear Monday the U.S. would “not be intimidated” by China’s “saber-rattling” after receiving severe backlash from Beijing.

In a statement issued by Pelosi Tuesday, she said she will discuss “security challenges, economic opportunities and governance priorities” with Malaysian authorities, though Taipei was not specifically mentioned.

According to local media in Taiwan, Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taipei Tuesday night.

“Instead of treating China’s position with understanding, the U.S. has chosen the path of escalation and are provoking the situation,” Peskov said. “Nothing good will come out of it.”

