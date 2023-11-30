Putin says Kissinger ‘deserved’ his ‘reputation around the world’

High-ranking political leaders in Russia paid respects to the late Henry Kissinger following the announcement of his death on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke glowingly of the former U.S. politician in a statement released from The Kremlin on Thursday.

Putin praised the German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser — who served as secretary of state for two presidents — as an “outstanding diplomat, a wise and far-sighted statesman.”

“For many decades, he enjoyed a well-deserved reputation around the world,” Putin said of Kissinger. “A pragmatic approach to foreign policy is inextricably linked with the name of Henry Kissinger, who at one time made it possible to achieve détente amid international tension, to forge the most important Soviet-American agreements that contributed to strengthening global security.”

“Détente” — French for “relaxation” — refers to campaigns to ease tension between Western allies and the Soviet Union during the Cold War era.

Putin was joined by his presidential predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, in honoring the former secretary of state.

Medvedev commented on Kissinger’s passing on Thursday via social media.

“Henry Kissinger has died,” Medvedev said. “He has faithfully served his country for many years. At the same time, he was a pragmatist who took realities into consideration, and not just followed the U.S. foreign policy canons.”

He added, “Now, there aren’t even traces of the people like him in the U.S. Administration and the Western world. Rip”

Kissinger is survived by his wife, Nancy, whom he married in 1974, and two children, David and Elizabeth, from his first marriage.

