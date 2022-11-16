Pro-Russian hackers claim cyber attack on FBI website: Report

A group of pro-Russian hackers claimed to hack into the FBI website this week, the latest in a string of supposed attacks on U.S. government websites.

The group Killnet took responsibility for infiltrating the website on its Telegram page Monday. It said the group was doing justice and guarding Russian cyberspace, writing “Glory to Russian and Killnet,” Cybersecurity Insider reported.

“The FBI is aware of yesterday’s reporting and regularly monitors for cyber threats impacting FBI website availability,” the agency said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The FBI has no further comment at this time.”

A tweet from Better Cyber, which describes itself as a cybersecurity services company, said the FBI site was not reachable. It also shared a screenshot showing the website’s web address leading to another page.

The incident occurred a month after Killnet claimed responsibility for taking the websites of multiple U.S. airports offline. The group launched a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, making the affected airports’ websites unavailable.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport’s websites were among those affected.

Killnet has engaged in hacking efforts against countries opposing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Fox News’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.