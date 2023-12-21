Prague shooting leaves at least 15 dead, around 2 dozen injured, officials say

A shooting at Charles University in the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague on Thursday has left 15 people dead and around two dozen injured, officials say.

Police said during a press conference that the suspect in the mass killing, who is dead, was a student at the university and that his father was found dead as well.

Officers are now searching the area for possible explosives, including on the balconies of the university’s philosophy department building. The suspect has not been publicly identified, but police said there is no indication at this time that the shooting is connected to any terrorist organization.

The governor of the Prague region, Bohuslav Svoboda, said the shooter died after falling from the roof of a building, according to the New York Times.

Prague’s rescue service earlier wrote on X that there are “11 dead including the attacker, 9 seriously injured, 5-6 moderately seriously injured, [and] up to 10 slightly injured.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Videos circulating on X appear to show students attempting to hide from the gunfire on the balcony of a building.

An email sent to staff and students at Charles University said the shooter was inside one of its buildings, according to Reuters.

“Don’t go anywhere, if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” the email reportedly said.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said there was no other shooter at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River.

Reuters reports that gun crime is uncommon in the Czech Republic, saying that in December 2019, a 42-year-old shooter killed six people at a hospital waiting room in the city of Ostrava and in 2015, a gunman killed eight people at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.