Pope Francis: Ukraine humanitarian crisis ‘growing dramatically’ amid ‘river of blood and tears’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Francis condemned the Russia-Ukraine conflict in his strongest language yet during his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday.

“Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine,” the pope said. “It is not merely a military operation, but a war which sows death, destruction and misery. The number of victims is increasing, as are the people fleeing, especially mothers and children.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

“The need for humanitarian assistance in that troubled country is growing dramatically by the hour,” Francis continued. “War is madness! Stop, please! Look at this cruelty!”

Shortly after the outbreak of hostilities last month, Pope Francis made the extraordinary papal gesture of going to the Russian embassy in Rome to express his concern about the war.

POPE FRANCIS CALLS FOR DIALOGUE TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

The pope’s homily on Sunday continued his habit of refraining from publicly calling out Russia, presumably for fear of antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church, with which he is trying to build stronger ties.

The pope’s exhortation echoed that of more than 280 Russian Orthodox clergy, who signed an open letter urging for an end to the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine, as of Sunday.

HUNDREDS OF RUSSIAN ORTHODOX CLERGY URGE TO ‘STOP THE WAR’ IN UKRAINE

“We mourn the ordeal to which our brothers and sisters in Ukraine were undeservedly subjected,” the letter read, according to a translation in The Christian Post.

The clergy also lamented the divisions the ongoing conflict has torn open, writing, “It saddens us to think of the gulf that our children and grandchildren in Russia and Ukraine will have to bridge in order to begin to be friends again, to respect and love each other.”

“Stop the war,” they urged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 2018 survey found that about 67.3% of Ukraine’s population identifies as some type of Orthodox Christianity, with 28.7% part of the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), 23.4% simply “Orthodox,” and 12.8% UOC-MP.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s Tyler O’Neil contributed to this report.