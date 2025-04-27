Pope Francis’ tomb opens to visitors at Roman basilica, as 200K attend special Mass at St Peter’s Square

The tomb of Pope Francis opened for visitors at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome on Sunday, a day after world leaders and a crowd of hundreds of thousands attended the funeral of the late leader of the Catholic Church.

Roman Catholic faithful are filing past the simple white tomb in St. Mary Major Basilica. Many are administering the sign of the cross or snapping photos on their cell phones, as ushers urge them to keep moving to accommodate the thousands who flocked to the Rome basilica to see the tomb, forming a long line outside. The tomb was opened on the second of nine days of official mourning for Francis, after which a conclave will be held to elect the next pope.

A single white rose was placed on the tomb that said “Franciscus” – the pope’s name in Latin. A light cast its warm glow over the tomb and a reproduction of the late pontiff’s pectoral cross on the wall above it.

The wait time is about an hour, according to SkyTV. Some visitors arrived before dawn so that they could get in at 7 a.m. when the tomb first opened.

An estimated 200,000 people also attended a special Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state.

Parolin – a close collaborator of Francis – delivered a much-anticipated homily. He is considered No. 2 at the Vatican and is one of the possible contenders to be the next pope.

“The shepherd whom the Lord gave to his people, Pope Francis, has ended his earthly life and has left us,” Parolin said in his homily. “The grief at his departure, the sense of sadness that assails us, the turmoil we feel in our hearts, the sense of bewilderment: we are experiencing all of this, like the apostles grieving over the death of Jesus. Yet, the Gospel tells us that it is precisely in these moments of darkness that the Lord comes to us with the light of the resurrection, to illuminate our hearts.”

Parolin emphasized that God’s mercy was a central focus of the late Argentinian pope.

“He reminded us that ‘mercy’ is the very name of God, and, therefore, no one can put a limit on his merciful love with which he wants to raise us up and make us new people. It is important to welcome as a precious treasure this principle on which Pope Francis insisted so much. And – allow me to say – our affection for him, which is being manifested in this time, must not remain a mere emotion of the moment; we must welcome his legacy and make it part of our lives, opening ourselves to God’s mercy and also being merciful to one another,” Parolin said. “Mercy takes us back to the heart of faith.”

Parolin added, “Only mercy heals and creates a new world, putting out the fires of distrust, hatred and violence: this is the great teaching of Pope Francis.”

Among those in attendance were many young people who originally came to Rome for what was supposed to be the canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, during special holy days devoted to teenagers.

About 80,000 youths had registered to attend the Jubilee. Many groups of youths, some in scouting uniforms, attended Francis’ funeral on Saturday and again filled St. Peter’s Square for the special Mass on Sunday.

“The joy of Easter, which sustains us in this time of trial and sadness, is something that can almost be touched in this square today; you can see it etched above all in your faces, dear children and young people who have come from all over the world to celebrate the Jubilee,” Parolin said. “You come from so many places: from all of the dioceses of Italy, from Europe, from the United States to Latin America, from Africa to Asia, from the United Arab Emirates… With you here, the whole world is truly present!”

No date has yet been set for the conclave, but it is expected to start between May 5 and May 10.

Pope Francis chose his place of burial in St. Mary Major Basilica, near an icon of the Madonna that he revered, because it reflects his “humble, simple and essential” life, the archbishop who administers the basilica said Friday.

Cardinals who traveled to Rome for Francis’ funeral will be meeting regularly this week ahead of the conclave as they start to chart a way forward for the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, the cardinals will go to pray at Francis’ tomb.

Italian media reported that former PresidentJoe Bidenmet privately with Parolin on Saturday. In 2015, the two met when Biden sought the comfort of the cardinal after the death of his son Beau.

Fox News’ Courtney Walsh-Annesi and the Associated Press contributed to this report.