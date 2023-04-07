Pope Francis to miss Good Friday Way of the Cross procession due to low temperatures

Pope Francis will not be able to attend the traditional Way of the Cross procession in Rome due to health concerns.

The procession, which takes place every Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome, will be unseasonably cold, according to weather forecasts.

POPE DEPARTS HOSPITAL, DELIVERS 2-WORD JOKE TO REPORTERS AHEAD OF HOLY WEEK

The pope, who was just released from Gemelli Hospital on Saturday after battling a case of bronchitis, will not be able to participate due to concerns the cold weather could negatively impact his recovery.

Instead, Pope Francis will be viewing the event remotely from the Vatican and praying alongside the crowd.

Good Friday is the day on which Christians remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

The Way of the Cross is a Catholic worship service in which those gathered meditate on the Passion of the Christ — the final moments of Jesus’s life recorded in the Bible.

POPE FRANCIS IS HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘RESPIRATORY INFECTION,’ WILL REQUIRE TREATMENT

The form of service can vary slightly by region, but maintains the same 14 images and moments — beginning with Jesus agonizing in the garden of olives and ending with Christ’s body being laid in the tomb.

Earlier in the day, the pontiff presided over a Good Friday celebration inside St. Peter’s Basilica. Fully robed in his vestments, the pope remained in a wheelchair as he continues to recover from his illness.

Pope Francis met with patients and their loved ones before departing Gemelli Hospital, stopping to pray with the mother of a five-year-old who had died during the night previous.

He took time to sign a young boy’s arm cast before departing, and also visited with and thanked the staff of the hospital for the health care he received.