Pope Francis receives letter from family of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski: ‘He is up there’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Francis gave a brief condolence Saturday for veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed this month while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The pope greeted journalists individually during the flight. During his series of quick conversations, he was given a picture of Zakrzewski along with a letter from the late journalist’s family.

“Lui e la su,” the pope said upon receiving the gift. In English, “He is up there.”

VATICAN DEFENDS HASTY ROLLOUT OF REVOLUTIONARY LAITY REFORM

Zakrzewski died after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14.

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, was also killed alongside Zekrzewski. Kuvshynova was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground during the course of the Russian invasion.

The pope is currently on his way to Malta for two days of appearances on the island nation. The pontiff has been walking with a noticeable limp due to his ongoing battle with sciatica – a nerve condition that renders pain in the legs.

Last July, the pope underwent surgery on his colon and was hospitalized for almost two weeks.

Despite the health concerns, Pope Francis has been reportedly in good spirits with the press pool aboard the Vatican airplane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pope Francis consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, fulfilling a 1917 vision purportedly revealed to Portuguese children that such a blessing would usher in a period of world peace.

The blessing was performed from Saint Peter’s Basilica, and coincided with the Feast of the Annunciation of the Lord, a Catholic feast day.