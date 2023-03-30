Pope Francis ‘progressively improving,’ working from hospital amid treatment for respiratory infection

The Vatican has released an update on the health of Pope Francis following his hospitalization in Rome.

Pope Francis was hospitalized Wednesday after having difficulty breathing recently and tests revealed a respiratory inspection.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. “The clinical picture is progressively improving, and the planned treatments continue.”

Concern began to grow during a regularly scheduled audience earlier on Wednesday, when Francis seemed to be in relatively good form but grimaced while entering and exiting the “popemobile.”

The pontiff is eating and praying regularly again, according to the Vatican, and will continue his work in a limited capacity as he recovers.

“This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and went back to work,” Bruni said.

He added, “Before lunch he went to the little chapel of the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist.”

Francis canceled all audiences through Friday. It isn’t yet clear if Francis will keep plans relating to the Holy Week.

Pope Francis is 86 years old and has a complicated medical history that requires regular attention from Vatican physicians.

He was last hospitalized when he spent 10 days at the Gemelli in July 2021 and had 12 inches of his colon removed.

The pope sent a papal telegram to the Diocese of Nashville in Tennessee on Wednesday in the wake of a school shooting that has devastated the city.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, his Holiness Pope Francis asks you to convey his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his prayers to all affected by this senseless act of violence,” the telegram read.

The message concluded, “He likewise invokes the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit upon the grieving families and prays that they will be confirmed in their faith in the power of the risen Lord to heal every hurt and to bring good out of unspeakable evil.”