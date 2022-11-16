Polish President Andrzej Duda verifies ‘premises’ of NATO Article 4, spoke with Jens Stoltenberg

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in a tweet that he spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and verifies “the premises of Article 4,” which allows member countries to bring security concerns for discussion.

The discussions come after Russian missiles crossed into Poland and killed two people, according to a U.S. intelligence official who spoke with the Associated Press.

The two people were reportedly killed in the village of Przewod?w, where a projectile struck, which is near the Ukrainian border.

Following the reported explosion in Poland, NATO ambassadors will hold a meeting on Wednesday at Poland’s request, according to Reuters.

An official with NATO told Fox News that it is “looking into these reports and closely coordinating with our Ally Poland.”

The pentagon also said it was looking into the reports, but didn’t confirm the missile killed two people in Poland.

“Right now, we are aware of the press reporting on this, and we have no information at this time to corroborate those reports,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. “I don’t want to speculate or get into hypotheticals when it comes to our security commitments.”

“We’ve been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Ryder added.

President Biden spoke with Duda by phone from Bali, Indonesia. The call concluded at 5:30 a.m. local time.

