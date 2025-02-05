PM declares ‘worst mass shooting in Swedish history’ after gunman kills 10 on school campus

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

At least 10 people were killed and an unconfirmed number of others were injured during a school shooting in central Sweden on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The condition of those injured remains unclear, and it is not known whether the shooter is among them. Police say the shooting took place at the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, and they are urging local residents to stay away from the area. Police have not identified the deceased, and they say they believe the shooter to be among those transported to area hospitals.

Risbergska is an adult education center, meant for those who did not complete primary or secondary school, according to the BBC. The school also offers Swedish language classes for migrants.

“The investigation is somewhat unclear,” The local head of police, Roberto Eid Forest, said during a briefing. “It is unclear whether the shooting took place inside the school (building) or whether there may be more perpetrators.”

“This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.

Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

“We heard three bangs and loud screams,” he told Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom. “Now we’re sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait.”

Police have made no statements regarding a potential motive for the shooting, and they have not declared it an act of terrorism.

Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT News that there were unusually few students on the campus Tuesday afternoon because many went home after a national test. She also told the broadcaster that she heard probably 10 gunshots.

“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish outlet TT.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.