Photos from Ukraine-Russia war capture aftermath in Bucha, destruction and heartbreak across country

More images are emerging showing Ukrainians scrambling for survival in hard-hit areas such as Bucha as the Russian invasion enters its 41st day.

In one photo captured by the Associated Press, residents who escaped the alleged Russian atrocities there are seen crowding around a van in hopes of securing humanitarian aid.

Elsewhere in Bucha, on the same day, a Ukrainian soldier was photographed zipping up a body bag containing one of four civilians who were found inside a charred vehicle.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES



The devastation and heartbreak was documented in other parts of Ukraine as well, with images showing one resident walking through the rubble of an apartment building in Borodyanka and another photo depicting the family of a slain Ukrainian soldier standing near his coffin in Kramatorsk.

That soldier, Anatoly German, leaves behind his wife, a 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said peace negotiations by video link are ongoing but that there is “a fairly long road ahead.”

“The working process continues but it is going much more tough than we would like,” Peskov said, according to the Associated Press. “Of course we would like to see more dynamism from the Ukrainian side, but the process has not been broken off and is continuing.”