Philippine lawmaker criticizes US for new travel warning: ‘Unfair treatment from our number 1 ally’

A Philippine lawmaker on Sunday railed against the U.S. government for its updated travel advisory for the Asian country, with the politician arguing that the warning to American travelers is “unfair” coming from “our number one ally.”

“This is an unfair shotgun warning,” Philippines House of Representatives member Rufus Rodriguez said. “There are certainly many places in our country that are safe to tourists such as Cagayan de Oro City.”

“The United States should review this advisory. We do not deserve this unfair treatment from our number one ally,” he continued.

On May 8, the U.S. State Department issued a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory for the Philippines.

CAR CRASH AT AIRPORT IN THE PHILIPPINES KILLS AT LEAST 2, INCLUDING YOUNG GIRL

“Terrorists and armed groups have carried out kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks targeting public areas like tourist sites, markets, and local government facilities in the Philippines,” the advisory reads. “Violent crimes are also common in the Philippines such as robbery, kidnappings, and physical assaults. Protests happen in the Philippines and could turn violent and/or result in traffic jams and road closures with limited capacity of the local government to respond.”

“Due to the risks, U.S. government employees working in the Philippines must obtain special authorization to travel to certain areas of the country,” it added.

The advisory cautioned against all travel to the Sulu Archipelago and Marawi City, issuing a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” warning over kidnappings and other attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Americans, in the Sulu Archipelago and the Sulu Sea and the risk of death or injury due to “ongoing clashes between terrorist group remnants and Philippine security forces in Marawi.”

VANCOUVER DRIVER PLOWS INTO CROWD OF PEOPLE ATTENDING FILIPINO FESTIVAL, KILLING MULTIPLE VICTIMS

It said the U.S. government had limited resources to provide emergency services to its citizens in these areas.

A “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” advisory was issued for Mindanao island — with exceptions for Davao City, Davao del Norte Province, Siargao Island and the Dinagat Islands — due to terrorist and armed groups in Mindanao that have “historically engaged in kidnappings for ransom, in addition to bombings and other attacks.” The warning said these incidents often target foreign nationals, including Americans.

Rodriguez, who represents the second district of Cagayan de Oro, a city in northern Mindanao, called on his government’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to summon U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson to demand answers over the advisory.

The lawmaker also called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ask the DFA, Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez and the Philippine Department of Tourism to explain what they have done since the U.S. State Department’s warning on May 8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodriguez argued that the warning places the country in a bad light for the international community.

“It discourages not only Americans but other foreign tourists as well from visiting the Philippines. It will surely hurt our tourism sector,” he said. “It is likewise particularly biased against our beloved island, Mindanao.”