Palestinian teen shot after wounding Israeli soldier with hammer

A Palestinian teenager was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank on Thursday after he allegedly hit one soldier in the face with a hammer.

Israeli authorities said the soldier was “lightly” injured after an attack in an area considered to be “occupied” by the United Nations and claimed the 17-year-old was also carrying a knife, according to reports.

Images of the hammer and knife were reportedly circulated, but Fox News was not able to immediately obtain the images.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased minor as Haitham Mubarak but did not release any other details.

The West Bank has reportedly seen its deadliest year since 2016 with 93 Palestinians having been killed by Israel gunfire so far.

For months, Israeli forces have been conducting nightly raids in the West Bank following a series of attacks in the spring, including the deadly Tel Aviv shooting that killed 19 people.

Human rights groups have accused Israeli forces of using excessive force against not only militants but kids in the streets armed with stones.

Israel contends its forces grapple with complex scenarios on a daily basis that place them in life-threatening situations.

Palestinians have accused Israel of oppressive actions while Jerusalem has argued the nightly raids are necessary to dismantle a militant network.

Peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials have largely been stalled for the last decade.

