Ostrich runs through traffic in South Korea after escaping zoo

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A runaway ostrich was caught on video dodging traffic in South Korea on Tuesday, after escaping from its enclosure due to what its owner believes was loneliness.

The male ostrich named Tadori broke out from a zoo called Bug City in the town of Seongnam, located about an hour south of Seoul.

Witnesses recorded video of the ostrich jogging down a busy street through traffic. It appeared to run into a box truck and get knocked down at one point before continuing to trot down lanes of cars.

About an hour after the escape, the big bird was captured using a net in a parking lot about 1.6 miles from the zoo, Reuters reported.

11-FOOT-LONG ‘KING ARTHUR’ THE ALLIGATOR SPOTTED AT SOUTH CAROLINA GOLF RESORT WITH MYSTERIOUS HEAD PIECE

Tadori, who is 4 years old, was unharmed and later returned to the zoo. The zoo’s owner says Tadori has been lonely since his mate died.

“His only friend, a female ostrich Tasooni, passed away about a month ago,” zoo owner Choi Yun-joo told Reuters. “Guess that has been tough on Tadori.”

Tadori is believed to have escaped the zoo by squeezing through a narrow gap between fences, the Korea Herald reported.

RARE TWO-HEADED SNAKE UNDERGOES SURGERY IN MISSOURI

The incident is similar to another animal escape in Seoul that occurred almost exactly one year ago.

In that case, a young male zebra named Sero escaped the Children’s Grand Park and ran alongside traffic and down narrow alleys until it was subdued with tranquilizers.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was reported that Sero escaped after showing signs of stress following the deaths of his parents.