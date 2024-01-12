Olympic fencers who fled Russia over war seeking US citizenship

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A group of Olympians who fled Russia following the invasion of Ukraine are hoping to compete on behalf of the U.S. in the upcoming games.

Three Russian fencers — Konstantin Lokhanov, Sergei Bida, and Violetta Bida — are being supported in their bid for U.S. citizenship by the U.S. Olympic Committee and the nation’s fencing association.

“All 3 of these individuals have made sacrifices at great personal cost and put their lives at risk to be able to represent our nation,” CEO of U.S. Fencing Phil Andrews told Congress in a Jan. 5 letter.

UK TO INCREASE UKRAINE AID TO $3.2B, ITS LARGEST ANNUAL FUNDING SINCE RUSSIA’S INVASION

“We ask you to make every effort to support them in the extraordinary circumstance,” he added.

Citizenship is the main obstacle the fencers face as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. The games are set to begin on July 24.

“Olympic selection is hotly contested, and of course simply the acquisition of citizenship is urgent to be selected through the ranking system used to decide the majority of Team USA,” Andrews told USA Today.

BIDEN MEETS WITH PAUL WHELAN’S SISTER AT WHITE HOUSE AFTER RUSSIA AGAIN REFUSES RELEASE OF FORMER MARINE

Sergei Bida and Violetta Bida are a newlywed couple and are expecting their first child this year, according to a report from USA Today.

Because of her pregnancy, Violetta will not be able to compete in Paris.

Konstantin Lokhanov was formerly married to the daughter of the president of Russia’s Olympic Committee. The couple divorced following Lokhanov’s decision to flee Russia in protest of the invasion and his wife’s refusal to come along.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorneys representing the Russian Olympians are contacting U.S. representatives and senators seeking support for a bill that would grant them citizen status.

The legal team is being led by former Olympic fencer Jack Wiener, who is handling the case pro bono.