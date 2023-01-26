NYC lawyer shot dead while vacationing in Chile, father says

According to his family a New York lawyer who had been missing for more than a week was shot dead during a vacation in Chile.

Eric Garvin, 38, last seen on Jan. 14 in Santiago, the country’s capital city, was fatally shot on his way to dinner in what appeared to be a random attack, his father announced on Facebook.

“This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father, Eric Garvin, wrote on Facebook.

In the post, Garvin recalled their son, who he called Gene after his middle name Eugene, was “doing what he loved to do, which was travel abroad” before they received news of his death.

“On Saturday, January 21st my wife Anna and I received tragic news from Chile. Our son was finally found by the Santiago Police in a hospital morgue,” the post continued. “Preliminary reports suggest that as my son went out to dinner in downtown Santiago, he was shot multiple times while being robbed by 3-4 guys. My son was alone.”

Garvin said he and his daughter, Naomi — the younger Eric’s sister — would be traveling to Santiago to see the return of Eric’s body.

“We hope to find out more about what happened,” he added in the post. “To date, Santiago authorities have not told us much. We are hoping we will learn more.”

The father said the younger Eric visited more than 40 countries and that many of his travels included Naomi.

He also said the family appreciated the kind words and prayers they have received over social media.

“Anna, Naomi and I have received an abundance of love, prayers and donations, which we profoundly appreciate. We are speechless about this amazing outpouring of love,” Garvin wrote.

He added: “The first few days we couldn’t see any light in this tragic news, but today we are beginning to see a glimmer of light and hope. Your prayers and your love are helping us see to the light again.”

The family’s patriarch previously said their son graduated high school in Maryland, went on to attend law school at the University of Maryland, and moved to Staten Island to continue his public advocacy, according to Eyewitness News.

He worked for the City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Criminal Justice, specifically on initiatives to combat gun violence.

The younger Garvin was set to fly to Argentina the day after he was killed, per the report. He was traveling across Chile with a friend, who was not with him at the time of the shooting.

Staten Island Assemblyman Charles Fall expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of Eric Garvin’s passing,” Staten Island Assemblyman Charles Fall tweeted. “Eric was a dear friend to me and so many in our community. My heartfelt condolences are with Margie Garvin and the entire Garvin family.”

