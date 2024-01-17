NYC art dealer Brent Sikkema found dead in Brazil in suspected homicide: report

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An American art dealer who co-owned a gallery in New York City has been found dead in Rio de Janeiro in what Brazilian police are investigating as a homicide, reports say.

Brent Sikkema, the 75-year-old behind the Manhattan contemporary art gallery Sikkema Jenkins & Co., was found with stab wounds when his body was discovered Monday inside a townhome he owned, according to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

“Officers will listen to witnesses, are looking for more information and are carrying out other inquiries to shed light on the case,” the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro State announced, adding that forensics work has been done at the property where Sikkema’s body was found.

The U.S. Consulate in Rio has confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen. O Globo reports that Sikkema’s lawyer took care of his townhouse when he wasn’t in Brazil and went to check on the property after not being able to get in contact with him ahead of a work meeting Monday.

FAMILY MAN GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF WIFE AND SON IN BRAZIL WAS ACTUALLY A HITMAN WANTED BY INTERPOL

An Instagram page purportedly operated by Sikkema documented his world travels. One image showed him with Michelle Obama.

“It is with great sadness that the gallery announces the passing of our beloved founder, Brent Sikkema,” Sikkema Jenkins & Co. wrote in a post on Instagram. “The gallery grieves this tremendous loss and will continue on in his spirit.”

On its website, the gallery says it “exhibits work in a variety of media, including painting, drawing, installation, photography and sculpture.

GRANDFATHER KILLED ON NYC SUBWAY WAS TRYING TO BE PEACEMAKER IN DISPUTE: POLICE

“The program includes important established artists such as Jeffrey Gibson, Arturo Herrera, Sheila Hicks, Vik Muniz, and Kara Walker, as well as emerging talents,” it adds.

“An alumnus of the San Francisco Art Institute, Brent began his gallery work in 1971 as Director of Exhibitions at the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York. He acted as the Director of Vision Gallery in Boston from 1976 until 1980 and owner from 1980 to 1989,” the gallery also said. “After moving to New York in 1991, Brent opened a contemporary art gallery in Soho named Wooster Gardens. The gallery moved to the Chelsea arts district in early 1999 and a few years later the name was changed to Sikkema Jenkins & Co.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sikkema is survived by his husband and son, according to O Globo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.