Norwegian royal charged with rape; police say victim count in double digits

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, Marius Borg Høiby is facing charges of multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and bodily harm.

The charges come after a month-long investigation following Høiby’s multiple arrests in 2024. Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski confirmed that the number of victims is in the “double-digits.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOUND GUILTY OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, ACQUITTED ON ANOTHER CHARGE IN METOO RETRIAL

Kruszewski said the charges include one case of rape with intercourse, two cases of rape without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault and two cases of bodily harm, the Associated Press reported. Kruszewski also reportedly said that 28-year-old Høiby was cooperative during police questioning.

SWISS-BORN LIBERAL MEGADONOR SLAPPED WITH LAWSUIT FOR ALLEGEDLY GROPING, SEXUALLY HARASSING WINERY EMPLOYEE

The Oslo Police District put out a statement saying that they carried out a “thorough investigation”, with a “large number of witness interviews, several searches and a review of extensive digital material,” according to a BBC translation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The number of victims was in the double digits during the investigation, but now reduced to seven. The rest of the allegations are dropped,” Høiby’s attorney, Petar Sekulic, told Fox News Digital. “Høiby is taking the accusations very seriously, but insists that the allegations are incorrect.”

Several outlets also reported that the Royal House of Norway said that the case was proceeding through the legal system and it had nothing to offer, though the palace has not yet replied to Fox News Digital.