North Korean regime boasts ‘invincible power’ ahead of military holiday

North Korean media boasted that the nation’s regime wields an “invincible power” ahead of its celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (KPRA) on Sunday.

The bluster comes after North Korea conducted several ballistic missile tests in March. A report from the state media organization KCNA said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un held an “invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch,” Reuters reported.

The report went on to honor Kim for his “genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” according to Reuters.

President Joe Biden’s administration has condemned the regime’s recent missile tests, which have become a recurring affair in recent years. North Korea conducted more missile tests in January than it did in all of 2021.

“The United States strongly condemns the DPRK for these tests,” a senior Biden administration official told Fox News Digital in March. “These launches are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, aimlessly raise tensions and risk destabilizing the security situation in the region.”