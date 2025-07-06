North Korean avoids land mines to cross DMZ into South Korea as Seoul softens stance on Pyongyang

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Korean man walked across one of the most dangerous borders in the world and into South Korean custody late Thursday.

The unidentified man, who was unarmed, crossed the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), The Associated Press reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said troops tracked him near the central-west portion of the border and guided him through the mine-laced terrain before taking him into custody.

Military officials have not said whether the man was attempting to defect. The American-led United Nations Command was notified, and no unusual movement was observed on the North Korean side.

SOUTH KOREA FACES HIGH-STAKES ELECTION; FEARS OVER CHINA, NORTH KOREA AND US TIES SHAPE VOTER CONCERNS

The crossing comes amid growing criticism of South Korea’s shift in strategy toward the North.

Since taking office June 11, South Korea’s liberal president, Lee Jae Myung, has taken steps to ease friction with Pyongyang. He halted loudspeaker broadcasts that blasted messages into the North and moved to ban balloon launches by activists carrying pro-democracy leaflets, according to The Associated Press.

Critics warn Seoul’s stance weakens deterrence and sends the wrong message to Kim Jong Un’s regime.

In recent weeks, there have been reports North Korea launched thousands of balloons filled with trash like cigarette butts and diapers into the South, the Wall Street Journal reported.

KIM JONG UN LEFT FUMING AFTER NORTH KOREA’S NEW DESTROYER DAMAGED IN FAILED LAUNCH

Border incidents between the two Koreas are also becoming more frequent. In April, ten North Korean troops briefly crossed the military demarcation line before retreating after warning shots. Last year saw three similar incursions, according to The Associated Press.

Thursday’s incident involved not a group of soldiers, but a single man crossing from North Korea into the South. It is considered increasingly rare for possible defectors to choose this route; typical North Koreran defectors take a path through China instead.

Diplomatic talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been frozen since 2019, when denuclearization negotiations collapsed. Since then, Kim has poured resources into expanding his nuclear arsenal and repeatedly threatened both Seoul and Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump has warned North Korea that the U.S. will respond forcefully to any aggression. His administration remains committed to a strong alliance with South Korea and Japan, and to keeping a close watch on Pyongyang.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.