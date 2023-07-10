North Korea warns it may shoot down US Air Force planes intruding into its airspace

North Korea is warning Monday that it may start shooting down U.S. Air Force spy planes after accusing an American military aircraft of “illegally” intruding into its airspace “several times.”

The threat published in North Korean state media was attributed to a spokesman for the country’s Ministry of National Defense and comes after U.S. Forces Korea said it conducted joint aerial drills with South Korea in late June.

“This month alone, RC-135, U-2S and RQ-4B, strategic reconnaissance planes and reconnaissance drone belonging to the U.S. Air Force, flew over the East and West seas of Korea in turn for eight straight days from July 2 to 9 to conduct provocative aerial espionage on the DPRK’s strategic interior,” read the statement posted by the Korean Central News Agency.

“In particular, a strategic reconnaissance plane of the U.S. Air Force illegally intruded into the inviolable airspace of the DPRK over its East Sea tens of kilometers several times,” it added, without elaborating.

The spokesman said North Korea is “now maintaining our utmost patience and self-control, but everything has its limit.”

“There is no guarantee that such [a] shocking accident as [a] downing of the U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea,” he reportedly added.

U.S. Forces Korea did not immediately respond Monday to a request by Fox News Digital for its reaction. South Korea’s military did tell Reuters that the North’s claims of airspace violations are not true, and that the U.S., a key ally, often conducts reconnaissance flights in the region.

On June 30, U.S. Forces Korea said the “Republic of Korea Air Force and the United States Air Force conducted a combined aerial training event with U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses over the Korean Peninsula.”

“The ROK-U.S. combined aerial training event consisted of ROK Air Force F-35’s, KF-16’s and U.S. Air Force F-16’s and F-15’s escorting the U.S. B-52 strategic bombers as they entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone to conduct a combined flight training,” they said.

U.S. Forces Korea added that the training “offered the alliance an opportunity to further strengthen its interoperability by demonstrating a combined defense capability, rapid deployment, and extended deterrence in the defense of the Korean Peninsula.”

In mid-June, the U.S. also deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying around 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korean waters, according to The Associated Press.

The North Korean defense spokesman on Monday called that deployment “a very dangerous situation.”