North Korea to bring ‘unimaginable disaster’ on South Korea if attacked, official says

North Korea has doubled down on its criticism of a senior South Korean official threatening to launch a “preemptive strike” last week, clarifying that it is prepared to use its nuclear capabilities on South Korea, should such an attack occur.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and an authoritative figure in its government, repeated her criticism of the idea, calling it “a serious mistake,” North Korean news agency KCNA Watch reported.

“It was a serious mistake,” Kim said in a statement, referencing the preemptive strike, according to the report.

North Korea would not strike its southern neighbor unless provoked as South Korea is not their “principal enemy,” she added.

“In other words, the south Korean [sic – the news release repeatedly lower-cases the “s” in “South Korea”] army will not be a target of our attack unless it takes any military action against our state. If the armies of both sides fight each other, the whole of the Korean nation will suffer disasters more horrible than it suffered half a century ago, apart from who wins and who loses in the war or battle,” Kim said, KCNA Watch reported.

Kim said North Korea opposes war but clarified that South Korea would make itself “the target of attack” should it move against North Korea, according to the report.

“In case south Korea adopts military confrontation against us, our nuclear combat forces are inevitably obliged to carry out its mission,” she said, via KCNA Watch. “If the situation develops to such an extent, terrible attack would be mounted and the south Korean army would have no other choice but to suffer [a] tragic lot of extermination.”

The senior official’s comments echo her remarks from Sunday when she threatened retaliation over the comment.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a ‘preemptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” Kim said at the time.

Kim clarified that her latest comments are “not a threat” but “a detailed explanation of our counteraction against possible reckless military action of south Korea.”

“We definitely clarify once again that we won’t fire any single shot at south Korea as we do not regard it as the opponent of our armed forces,” she concluded, according to the report.

Kim’s comment, as well as the “preemptive strike” comment from a South Korean official, came after reports of North Korea revamping and continuing its missile launch capabilities.