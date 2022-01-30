close

North Korea has completed more missile tests in the first month of 2022 than it did in the entirety of 2021, alarming South Korean officials who worry about its northern neighbor’s intentions.

The hermit kingdom completed its seventh weapons test this month with the launch of the Hwasong-17, which Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi described as the longest-range missile it launched since the test of the Hwasong-15 in November 2017.

The missile traveled just short of 500 miles at an altitude of over 1,200 miles before landing in the sea.