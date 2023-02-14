North Korea orders residents with same name as Kim Jong Un’s daughter to change it: report

North Korean authorities reportedly are forcing residents who share the same name as Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Ju-ae, to change their identities to something else.

The orders are part of the regime’s effort to build mystique around Kim Ju-ae, according to the South China Morning Post. She is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old.

A source told Radio Free Asia that in one northern province, a security official “summoned women registered with the resident registration division under the name ‘Ju-ae’ to the Ministry of Safety to change their names.”

One of those women was a 12-year-old girl, the source said.

“The Ministry of Safety’s resident registration department called the girl’s parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate,” the source told Radio Free Asia.

In another part of the country, “the Pyongsong City Security Department issued an internal order from the central government to change the name of women who use the name ‘Ju-ae’ within a week,” another source told the website.

North Korea historically has banned people from using the same names as its leaders, the South China Morning Post reports.

The news agency said North Korean media in November introduced Kim Ju-ae as an “adorable” and “noble daughter”.

Last week, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country’s military.

The event marked Ju-ae’s fourth appearance alongside her father in North Korean state media, fueling speculation on her possible role as his successor.

