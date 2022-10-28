Fox World News 

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward South Korea’s eastern waters, Seoul says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea’s eastern waters, Seoul officials said on Friday.

The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the isolated nation during annual military drills, which South Korea sees as intimidation.

In this June 29 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t give any other details about the launch.

North Korean media has not confirmed the missile test.

