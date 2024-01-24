North Korea fires several cruise missiles into the sea after destroying peace symbol, South Korea says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its western coast, South Korea’s military said Wednesday.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries are analyzing the launches, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. It is not immediately clear how many missiles were fired. Flight details were also not provided.

“Our military has increased surveillance and vigilance and is closely coordinating with the United States while monitoring for further signs and activity from North Korea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launches were North Korea’s second known launch event of the year following the country’s first solid-fuel intermediate range ballistic missile on Jan. 1, which the North claimed proved capable of targeting U.S. military bases in Japan and Guam.

Cruise missiles are among a broad range of weapons North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un continues to test as he issues provocative threats toward the U.S. and its allies, including South Korea and Japan.

The U.S., South Korea and Japan have also been expanding their combined military exercises in response to the North’s missile tests.

Tensions on the already turbulent Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months with such tests and with the North taking actions that have shown a clear change in its policies.

Kim has declared that the North was abandoning its long-standing goals of a peaceful unification with South Korea and went as far as to rewrite the North’s constitution to identify the South as its arch enemy and most hostile foreign adversary.

On Tuesday, South Korean intelligence analyzed commercial satellite images that appeared to suggest the North tore down an archway that symbolized reconciliation with South Korea. The symbolic arch stood approximately 100-feet tall in its capital city of Pyongyang over a highway leading to the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea.

Last week, Kim described the Monument to the Three Charters for National Reunification, which was also commonly called the Arch of Reunification, as an “eyesore” and called for its removal.

North Korea claims its long-range cruise missiles are nuclear-capable and can cover ranges of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

