North Korea fires missile into sea as US aircraft carrier arrives in region

North Korea has fired a missile into the South China Sea shortly after a United States aircraft carrier arrived in the region.

Reuters reported Saturday that an unspecified ballistic missile was fired into the South China Sea by North Korea but further details about the trajectory of the missile were unknown.

The launch came as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and days before a planned visit next week by Vice President Kamala Harris.

North Korea has tested more than 30 ballistic missiles so far this year, including its first launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike group arrived at a naval base in the city of Busan prior to joint drills with the South Korean military on Friday.

Strike group commander Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly told reporters on the ship that the visit was intended to establish allied relations and increase interoperability between the navies.

When asked about sending a message to North Korea, Donnelly said, “We are leaving messaging to diplomats.” He added that joint drills would ensure the allies could respond to all threats.

Vice President Harris will visit the region next week to meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea in a trip that will focus on the security of Taiwan.

Reuters and Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.