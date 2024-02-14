North Korea fires cruise missiles into Sea of Japan, South Korea says: report

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, according to Yonhap News.

The missiles were launched around 9 a.m. Wednesday off the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed, according to the outlet.

“While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and closely monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea,” the JCS said in a statement.

The launch comes just two days after South Korea’s First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said that North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile within the month.

According to the JCS, the last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile was on Nov. 22, but the launch apparently failed.

North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, threatened military force against the country’s southern counterpart on Thursday during a 76th anniversary celebration of the North’s Korean People’s Army.

“Peace is not something that should be begged for or gained in exchange for talks,” the dictator said.

The statement from Kim Jong Un is the latest in a series of escalating comments from North Korean leadership threatening to destroy South Korea if prompted with an attack.

In recent weeks, Kim Jong Un has ordered a complete abandonment of efforts to eventually reunify with South Korea — a long-shot hope of both North and South since the beginning of the Korean War.

Fox News Digital’s Timothy Nerozzi and Lawrence Richard contributed to this story.