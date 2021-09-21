New Zealand police arrest pair trying to enter locked-down Auckland found with large amount of KFC

Two men found with a car full of Kentucky Fried Chicken and around $70,000 in cash were arrested as they tried entering New Zealand‘s largest city, in violation of its tough COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The pair, who were described by the New Zealand Police as gang associates, were traveling near Auckland, where restaurants remain closed and are not allowed to take takeout orders.

“Officers noticed a suspicious looking vehicle travelling [sic] on a gravel road and upon seeing the Police car, the vehicle did a u-turn and sped off trying to evade Police,” a police news release said. “The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways.”

Photos released by authorities showed buckets of chicken on the hood of a police vehicle with what appeared to be several sides of coleslaw and fries.

The men, ages 23 and 30, were charged with breaching the nation’s health order and police said more charges are likely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aucklanders have dealt with strict lockdown rules for the past month.

One man was arrested last week after he posted a video to social media of him crossing the city’s border to search for a McDonald’s, according to The Guardian.