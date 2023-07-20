New Zealand gunman stormed construction site, killing multiple people, injuring others: police

At least two people were killed and others injured Thursday after a gunman stormed a construction site in downtown Auckland Thursday, New Zealand police confirmed, on the day the FIFA Women’s World Cup starts.

New Zealand police said multiple injuries have been reported and two people have died. They also confirmed that the gunman is deceased.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been injured, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police said the shooting unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm in a building that was under construction in lower Queen Street.

The offender moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm, police said. After reaching the building’s upper levels, the gunman contained himself within an elevator. The gunman fired additional rounds and was located deceased a short time later, police said.

Police described it as a “significant incident” and were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

“What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident,” police said.

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

