New Iranian rocket attacks injure more US forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria were injured Friday from Iranian rocket attacks, Fox News has learned.

The attacks occurred in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria. The number of casualties has not been disclosed but some may be serious. The Pentagon was assessing its response.

US BASE IN SYRIA ATTACKED BY IRANIAN PROXY FORCES AFTER RETALIATORY AIRSTRIKES

The attacks came after an American contractor was killed by a suspected Iranian drone that hit and injured six servicemen in northeast Syria.

U.S. intelligence has assessed that the drone that struck the base was Iranian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injured U.S. service members were in “stable” condition and have been transported to a hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News Friday.