Netanyahu to undergo major surgery after UTI diagnosis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection last week.

Netanyahu’s office announced the surgery on Saturday, describing the infection as “stemming from a benign enlargement of his prostate.” The surgery comes as Netanyahu, 75, leads Israel in multiple conflicts across the Middle East against Iran and its proxy terrorist groups.

Just this week, the IDF launched a series of airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Sana’a International Airport, among other locations.

“The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel and its citizens, including in UAV and surface-to-surface missile attacks on Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement Thursday.

PROJECTILE FROM YEMEN STRIKES NEAR TEL AVIV, INJURING MORE THAN A DOZEN: OFFICIALS

“The targets that were struck by the IDF include military infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime for its military activities in both the Sana’a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations. In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al-Hudaydah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.”

US NAVY SHIPS REPEL ATTACK FROM HOUTHIS IN GULF OF ADEN

Houthi rebels, who control most of northern Yemen, have fired upon Israel for more than a year to support Hamas terrorists at war with the Jewish State. The Houthis have attempted to enforce an embargo on Israel by launching missiles and drones at cargo vessels crossing the Red Sea – a major shipping lane for international trade.

NETANYAHU WARNS HOUTHIS AMID CALLS FOR ISREAL TO WIPE OUT TERROR LEADERSHIP AS IT DID WITH NASRALLAH, SINWAR

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is also testifying in a corruption case against him within Israel. The prime minister began testifying earlier in December, and he is expected to remain on the stand for several weeks.

The corruption trial kicked off in 2020, with prosecutors accusing Netanyahu of exchanging regulatory favors for positive press coverage in under-the-table dealings with media moguls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, some 140 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial, though that falls short of the 300 witnesses initially expected. Those witnesses include high-profile figures, such as a former prime minister, former security chiefs and media personalities.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.