Netanyahu responds to Biden’s talk of pending cease-fire, says majority of Americans support Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday responded to President Biden’s mention of a possible cease-fire in Gaza, saying a majority of Americans support Israel continuing its campaign until victory.

In a video address, Netanyahu said he has led a political campaign since the beginning of the war, “whose purpose is to curb pressures intended to end the war before its time, and on the other hand gain support for Israel.”

Netanyahu pointed to “significant success” in this area, pointing to a Harvard-Harris poll showing that more than 80% of the American public supports Israel.

“That means four out of five citizens in the United States support Israel, and not Hamas,” Netanyahu said in Hebrew. “This gives us additional strength to continue the campaign until absolute victory.”

Netanyahu published the video a day after President Biden expressed his hopes for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that would pause hostilities and allow for the remaining hostages to be released by early next week.

Asked when he hoped such a deal could be finalized, Biden said: “Well, I hope by … the end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that they’re close. They’re close. They’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a cease-fire.”

Netanyahu had said Sunday that an Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached. He claims that total victory in Gaza is “weeks away” once the offensive begins.

Talks towards a deal have resumed at the specialist level in Qatar, which is one of the mediators.