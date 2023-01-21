Navy SEAL deserter killed in Ukraine

A former Navy SEAL was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, the Navy confirmed to Fox News Friday.

Daniel, W. Swift had been on active deserter status since March 2019

“We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine,” the Navy said in a statement to Fox News.

Swift is the sixth known American to die in Ukraine during the war.

Swift, originally from Oregon, enlisted in 2005, according to the Navy, and was a Special Warfare Operator 1st Class.

He had several awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

No Americans are fighting in Ukraine in an official capacity and the U.S. government has discouraged Americans from volunteering over concerns they could be captured by Russia.