NATO chief contradicts Russia withdrawal claims, says no proof of pulling back

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday contradicted Moscow‘s claims that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border and said he has seen no proof of any withdrawal efforts.

“We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces. That contradicts the message of real diplomatic efforts,” Stoltenberg told reporters. “They have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way. So far, there is no de-escalation.”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PUTIN’S LATEST MOVES

The secretary-general’s comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed reporting Tuesday that Moscow would begin “the partial withdrawal of troops” from “training” areas near Ukraine.

The U.S. and NATO have said they are cautiously optimistic following the Kremlin’s statements, but Stoltenberg warned Wednesday that Russia is still capable of launching a “full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with no warning time.”

Russia prompted immense cause for concern over the last few months as it has amassed roughly 150,000 troops along its southwest border and deployed troops into allied Belarus.

Despite Russia’s repeated claim that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, Western intelligence remains concerned it could be looking to launch an attack in the immediate future.

Reporters questioned images released by the Kremlin Tuesday that alleged it was moving troops from the Ukrainian border, but the NATO head said this tactic was nothing new for Russia.

“We are closely monitoring and following what they’re doing,” Stoltenberg said. “They have always moved forces back and forth. So just that we see movement of forces…doesn’t confirm a real withdrawal.”

BIDEN MAKES DIRECT APPEAL TO CITIZENS OF RUSSIA, WARNS AGAINST ‘BLOODY DESTRUCTIVE WAR’

Russia laid out a litany of demands from NATO, including restrictions on NATO membership and missile placements in the region.

The U.S and NATO provided a written response to Moscow’s demands in late January, but the Kremlin has yet to respond.

Biden on Tuesday said the 30-member alliance has made several proposals to address Russia’s security concerns, such as “new arms control measures, new transparency measures, new strategic stability measures.”

But Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s hard-line stance when it comes to barring Ukraine from becoming an alliance member.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Russia is not deciding who is going to be a member of NATO or not,” he told reporters.

Both the U.S. and NATO continue to urge Russia to engage in diplomatic talks.