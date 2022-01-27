close

Video

Germany has provided a meager donation of only 5,000 helmets and a field hospital to bolster Ukraine ahead of a possible Russian invasion while other NATO allies deploy forces to neighboring countries and supply weapons and munitions to Ukraine itself.

Diplomatic discussions stalled this week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken provided a handwritten response to Russian demands. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the response offered “little ground for optimism” but acknowledged “prospects for continuing dialogue.”

NATO has therefore continued to deploy troops to the region – but not to Ukraine itself – in an attempt to deter invasion by Russia.

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine asked Germany, which maintains military forces of some 261,700 personnel, to provide at least 100,000 helmets and protective gear to the vulnerable nation. Germany responded with an offer of 5,000 helmets for troops to use – an offer that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko decried as a “joke.”

“The behaviour of the German government leaves me speechless,” Klistschko said in an interview. “The defense ministry apparently hasn’t realized that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time. What kind of support will Germany send next, pillows?”

UKRAINE PREPARING BOMB SHELTERS AS RUSSIAN THREAT CONTINUES TO GROW

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted his country will not supply Ukraine with “lethal” aid as officials do not wish to “fuel the situation” and would rather find a diplomatic solution. Germany will provide a complete field hospital and necessary training, but NATO’s most critical European member has otherwise fallen short in comparison to other NATO allies, who appear to fully recognize the imminent danger Russia poses to Ukraine’s stability and independence.

The U.S. last week delivered 200,000 pounds of ammunition and weapons for frontline Ukrainian defenders as part of a planned total investment of $2.7 billion to improve the country’s security.