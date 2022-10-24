Nancy Pelosi says Iran is ‘making a big mistake’ by supplying Russia with drones

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Iran is “making a big mistake” by supplying Russia with drones that are targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure.

“We’ve been trying for a while now to have a nuclear agreement with Iran so that we can make the world a safer place and now they’re going off aiding the Russians and making the world a less safe place,” Pelosi said in Zagreb, Croatia.

The United States and key Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine. Iran has denied it is supplying Russia with the explosive-laden missiles but the distinctive triangle-shaped drones have been seen.

PELOSI AVOIDS QUESTION ON WHAT HER FUTURE HOLDS AS DEMS HOPE TO KEEP HOUSE CONTROL

“First of all, we have to be able to counter the drones,” Pelosi said at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. “It is a dangerous technology and it must be stopped.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi was in Croatia to attend an international forum aimed at supporting Ukraine’s independence in the face of the Russian aggression.