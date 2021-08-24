Multiple people hospitalized with food poisoning after landing in New York from Ukraine, reports say

At least 27 people from a Jewish group were hospitalized Tuesday night for food poisoning upon returning to New York City from Ukraine, according to media reports.

The group traveled to the Ukraine with a spiritual leader, who returned a day earlier, and became ill while on their way home, Hamodia reported. The report said 18 boys from Brooklyn and nine from upstate New York were admitted to hospitals. Others were being evaluated.

They were reportedly eating tuna sandwiches before their departure flight. Some began feeling ill during the journey and after landing, they boarded a bus for Borough Park, Brooklyn.

The bus stopped at a garage and some were taken to a hospital by ambulances by the local Hatzalah, a volunteer medical emergency service found in some Jewish communities.

The New York Police Department did not have information on the incident. Fox News has reached out to the Hatzalah of Boro Park.