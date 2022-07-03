More Chinese cities impose COVID lockdowns as ‘clusters’ spread

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chinese government is expanding its COVID-19 lockdown measures as more clusters of cases were discovered in the country’s eastern region.

Officials in the city of Wuxi have closed down in-person dining and many other indoor activities. Authorities are also encouraging residents to work from home and not leave the city, according to Reuters.

Officials say roughly 40 asymptomatic cases were diagnosed in the city this weekend.

That potential outbreak comes as the Anhui province has also reported nearly 300 cases, according to Reuters.

China’s “zero COVID” approach to the pandemic means even small outbreaks result in widespread lockdowns. The policy has led to unrest in Shanghai, where lockdowns lasted for months and access to food and other daily goods became severely strained.

Government officials touted that Shanghai was COVID-free in early June, but hundreds of thousands of residents remained in lockdown nevertheless.

Authorities in Shanghai say the city suffered more than 500,000 cases between April and the end of May.