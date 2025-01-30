Moment IDF soldier is reunited with family seen on video

After 482 days in Hamas captivity, Agam Berger, one of the IDF soldiers kidnapped from an observation base during the Oct. 7 attacks, was reunited with her family in Israel. Berger was the last of the soldiers kidnapped from Nahal Oz base to remain in Hamas captivity.

In a video released by the IDF, Berger’s parents were seen rejoicing as they watched their daughter being greeted by Israeli forces prior to their own reunion with her.

Berger’s emotional reunion with her parents was also captured on video and released by the IDF.

“We’re here, and we will not leave you ever again,” Berger’s mother said, hugging her daughter. “It’s a mother’s promise.”

Upon her return, Berger’s family celebrated the return of their “strong, faithful and brave” daughter, saying that they “can begin the healing process, but the recovery will not be complete until all the hostages return home.”

The soldiers who were kidnapped alongside Berger, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniela Gilboa and Karina Ariev watched from Rabin Medical Center as Berger was released. The five of them were taken hostage together, and Hamas released the other four were released last Saturday as part of Israel and Hamas’ ceasefire deal.

Berger was one of seven hostages released on Thursday, including Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Moses, Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum celebrated their release in a statement, saying it brought “hope” and showed “the triumph of the human spirit,” while noting that “there are still 82 hostages held in Gaza that need to be saved.” The organization also thanked President Donald Trump, saying his “instrumental efforts made this deal possible.”

Additionally, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum also expressed concern over the “harrowing images” of the hostages’ transfers to the Red Cross.

“After 482 days of unimaginable terror and suffering, these individuals—who have already endured the unthinkable—must not be subjected to further danger,” the statement read. “This process, marked by cruelty and disregard for human dignity, must be unequivocally condemned. In these critical moments, every effort must be made to ensure their protection and immediate reunification with their loved ones.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement about the “shocking scenes during the release of the hostages.”

“I see with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “This is another proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the terrorist organization Hamas. I demand from the mediators to make sure that such threats will not happen again, and to guarantee the safety of our hostages. Whoever dares to harm our hostages – blood on his head.”

Hostages released in the latest ceasefire deal have been seen surrounded by terrorists and large crowds as they make their way to the Red Cross to be taken back home to Israel.

After the videos and images of the chaotic scenes became public, Netanyahu demanded that hostages be guaranteed a safe exit in the future and delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners until his demand was met. Mediators eventually made a commitment to ensure the safe transfer of hostages in future releases.

On Monday, Israel began allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, the most heavily destroyed part of the territory, and hundreds of thousands streamed back. Many found only mounds of rubble where their homes had been.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is set to release a total of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, older adults and sick or wounded men, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israel says Hamas has confirmed that eight of the hostages to be released in this phase are dead.