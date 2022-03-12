Missiles fired toward US consulate in Iraq came from Iran: officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airstrike near the U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq, on Sunday did not result in the deaths of any military personnel, according to multiple U.S. defense officials.

Officials said all U.S. personnel are accounted for after the airstrike near the unmanned consulate in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

“There is no damage or casualties at any U.S. Government facility,” a State Department Spokesperson told Fox News. “The incident is being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government and we refer you to them for comment. We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence.”

At this time, officials cannot confirm where the missile(s) emanated from.

The last time missiles were fired from inside Iran was Jan 2020 after the Soleimani strike when Al Assad Air Base was the target, an official told Fox News.

