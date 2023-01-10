Mexico says 3,586 soldiers involved in operation to capture El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman

Mexico has revealed that 3,586 soldiers were used in the operation last week surrounding the capture of Ovidio Guzman, the son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzm?n.

The detention of Guzman in the Sinaloa state on Thursday resulted in violent clashes with cartel members in its aftermath, leaving 10 Mexican soldiers and 19 cartel gunmen dead, the Mexican government says.

Guzman was wanted by U.S. authorities for years for allegedly contributing the surge of fentanyl flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border.

His father used to run the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexico’s government also announced the captured of 26 rifles, six .50-caliber machine guns and 26 armored vehicles as part of the operation targeting the cartel.

“Fortunately, we also had the support of the state government, Governor Rub?n Rocha, and municipal authorities, and all this allowed things not to be more difficult, dramatic, even though, because there were clashes between criminals, between the authorities and the corporations of the Army, the National Guard, the civil guard, and with criminal groups,” Mexico President Andr?s Manuel L?pez Obrador said Friday.

“We are very sorry for the loss of life, of course, of those who lost their lives in the line of duty: soldiers and members of the Guard; and we also regret all the loss of life of the human beings who participated in these clashes,” he added.

