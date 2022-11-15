Mexico beachgoers at popular tourist area find 3 dead bodies with torture marks washed ashore

Beachgoers at a popular Mexican resort town were subjected to a stark reminder of Mexican cartel violence when dead bodies of tortured individuals washed up on the beach over the weekend.

Visitors to Acapulco’s famed Playa Condesa made the discovery on Saturday afternoon when two bodies were found showing clear indications that they had been tortured, The Sun reported.

One of the bodies was tied to a cement anchor on one hand and one foot while another body was lying face up in the sand.

A third body was found with gunshot wounds to the back of his neck the next morning at nearby Icacos Beach.

The third body was reportedly found close to a military base.

The Mexican military was called to the scene, and soldiers could be seen standing around in some photos, but the beach ultimately remained open, and the bodies were removed.

Acapulco is located in the Mexican state of Guerrero, one of several regions the U.S. State Department warned in October that Americans should not travel due to crime concerns.

“Crime and violence are widespread,” the State Department warned. “Armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero. Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping in previous years.”

Acapulco was listed as the 7th deadliest city in the world in 2019, largely a result of cartel violence, after being one of the most popular travel destinations for Hollywood A-listers for decades beginning in the 1940s.