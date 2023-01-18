Mexican prosecutor: Shanquella Robinson murder investigation continues, potential accomplices being determined

The Mexican prosecutor probing the murder of American tourist Shanquella Robinson has asked the U.S. to help determine if there were accomplices in the crime – while the main suspect still hasn’t been extradited.

Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya made a rare public comment Friday, saying during a press conference that there is “no impunity” in the mysterious case from and that his office is working with U.S. authorities to order interviews for everyone involved, WSOC-TV reported.

“It is important to obtain the court order with regard to whoever is responsible for this, but also if there were any accomplices,” Anaya said.

In late November, Anaya’s office announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed U.S. citizen who was traveling with Robinson, a North Carolina resident, when she died in October.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of hers who is the direct aggressor,” Anaya said at the time.

“We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” Anaya added.

The identity of the female suspect has not been released.

Anaya said the Mexican government will be alerted if the suspect enters the country.

Since Anaya’s warrant announcement, authorities in both countries have remained tight-lipped about where the investigation stands. Legal experts have explained that securing extraditions and charges against U.S. citizens accused of crimes in Mexico can take time.

“People need to understand that this is not going to be a quick process,” Yolanda Trotman, a North Carolina criminal defense attorney and former judge, told WSOC-TV. “The extradition process takes some time. There’s going to have to be a level of patience, I think, with people that want justice quickly and justice may not look like we’re used to.”

Robinson had been visiting the resort town of San Jos? del Cabo in late October with a group of six friends who reportedly told her family that she had died from alcohol poisoning before a medical examiner announced otherwise and authorities launched a femicide investigation.

After Robinson’s death, a video circulated on social media showing a woman attacking Robinson. WSOC-TV reported that Robinson’s mother identified the people in the video as her daughter’s friends.

Over the past few months, Robinson’s family has called for justice and demanded answers.

“All I want is justice,” Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, said. “I just want the Mexican authorities, the embassy, to do the right thing, make it right. Because they came over there on your soil and did what they did and came back here.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department and the FBI’s Charlotte office and did not immediately receive a response.