Mexican family of 6-year-old boy who fell from amusement park zipline to file lawsuit

The family of a 6-year-old boy in Mexico who fell from a zipline after a harness failed will file a lawsuit against the ride’s operator.

Family members of the 6-year-old said on Facebook that the incident happened on Sunday at Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition, an amusement park attraction located in the Mexican state of Nuevo Le?n.

According to the family members, the boy’s harness broke while he was on the zipline, sending him into an artificial pool that was located below the attraction. Mexican media outlet ABC Noticas reported that the child fell nearly 40 feet into the artificial pool, citing local authorities.

Video provided to Fox News Digital shows the child riding the zipline before coming to a stop, where the harness can be seen failing shortly after.

J Cesar Sauceda told Fox News Digital that his family is filing a lawsuit against the zipline ride’s operator and the park.

According to the family, a tourist nearby jumped into the pool and saved the 6-year-old child, named Cesar. Members of the family blame poor training of the park’s staff members for not handling the situation better.

Sauceda previously said that his brother suffered minor injuries and is recovering from the incident, but is “psychologically damaged” and “afraid.”

A Nuevo Le?n government agency suspended several attractions at the amusement park following the incident.

Authorities said the zipline is an attraction within Parque Amazonia that is operated by an individual. A government investigation into the incident is underway, according to officials.