Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, was given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for her second dose after receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca’s shot in April, according to reports.

The BBC, citing a government spokesman, reported on Tuesday that Merkel received the Moderna jab in recent days. Millions of doses of AstraZeneca have been safely administered in Europe, but concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients.

The magazine Nature reported in May that scientists have been studying the effectiveness of mixing COVID-19 vaccines and found that the immune system can deliver a sufficient response.

EuroNews.com reported that Germany is joined by several countries that has chosen to use Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines as a second dose after receiving AstraZeneca’s shot.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Thursday people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose should get Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second shot.

On June 1, committee had said AstraZeneca recipients “could” get Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot if they wanted, but Thursday went further to say an mRNA vaccine was the “preferred” choice.

