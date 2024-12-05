Masked man arrested outside Swedish royal family residence with knife, handcuffs, tape: reports

A masked man armed with a knife and in possession of handcuffs, tape and a prop gun was arrested outside the residence of Sweden’s royal family on Wednesday, reports say.

The incident happened at the official residence of Crown Princess Victoria, 47, her husband Prince Daniel, their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, 8, according to the Daily Mail. The family is based in Haga Palace, located in Haga Park, Solna Municipality in Stockholm.

The man was first noticed by castle guards around 5 p.m. before he was reported to police, The Sun reported.

“It is a man who has been in the area and behaved strangely and who was then checked. A knife was found,” Per Fahlström, a spokesperson for Stockholm Police, told the media outlet.

“The police arrived and arrested the man, and thus it is a police matter,” Margareta Thorgren, head of information for the Royal Court, told The Sun.

Haga Castle is located in a public park. The royal family has lived there since 2010.

Back in August, it was publicized that Crown Princess Victoria had started special military training.

“The training is part of the Crown Princess’s endeavor to continuously broaden her knowledge in preparation for her future mission as head of state,” a statement read.

“Together with the other cadets, I will, among other things, immerse myself in tactics, military science and military strategy,” the princess said in the statement.

Police have not released details about whom the suspect is or what he will be charged with.