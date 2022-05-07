Mariupol steel plant: All women, children and the elderly evacuated, official says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday that the humanitarian mission in Mariupol had been “completed” and that all women, children and elderly civilians had been pulled from the Azovstal steel plant.

“All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed,” Vereshchuk said on social media.

The fate of Ukrainian troops hunkered in the plant’s tunnels remains unclear.

